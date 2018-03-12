Nicasio has given up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four in four innings thus far in spring training.

He has received at least two days off in between appearances, as the Mariners will be careful with his workload in advance of a season where they may lean heavily on the 31-year-old righty in high-leverage situations. Meanwhile, closer Edwin Diaz has given up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings of Cactus League play. Though Diaz ranks in the top half of closers for fantasy due to his high ceiling, his volatility and and Nicasio's success as a reliever has made the latter a popular flyer at the end of drafts.