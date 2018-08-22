Nicasio (knee) remains unsure of whether he'll have surgery to repair bone chips and inflammation in his right knee or wait until after the season for the procedure, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Nicasio went for a second opinion on Monday, but it apparently did little to help him reach a consensus on his course of action. Given that the knee issues have been a near season-long problem, the veteran may ultimately opt to get the matter rectified as soon as possible. For his part, manager Scott Servais is hopeful that he can have Nicasio available to him during the stretch run, emphasizing that expanded September rosters would allow him to use the right-hander more judiciously and therefore limit the strain on his knee.