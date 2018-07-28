Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Takes fifth loss Friday
Nicasio (1-5) allowed an earned run on one hit -- a game-winning solo home run -- in an extra-inning loss to the Angels on Friday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Nicasio saw Kole Calhoun, the first batter he faced in the home half of the 10th, tag him for a 401-foot solo shot to right center that ended the contest. It marked the fourth time in eight July appearances that Nicasio has given up an earned run, which has led to a 5.14 ERA across 7.0 innings during the month. The veteran has also been charged with a pair of blown saves in addition to Friday's loss over that stretch, so he's been a bit of a rollercoaster for both manager Scott Servais and his fantasy owners. Despite his inconsistencies, Nicasio continues to see plenty of work, as his 40.0 innings this season rank behind only closer Edwin Diaz (51.0 innings) among Seattle's full-time relievers.
