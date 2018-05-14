Nicasio (1-2) failed to record an out in a loss to the Tigers on Sunday, allowing an earned run on three hits.

Asked to preserve a 4-4 tie entering the ninth, Nicasio ran into trouble immediately by allowing an infield single to JaCoby Jones and another hit to Niko Goodrum, who was awarded second on fielder's interference. That set up a game-winning single by Jose Iglesias and handed Nicasio his second loss over the last three appearances. It's been a particularly rough month for the 31-year-old thus far, as Nicasio has an 0-2 record and 13.50 ERA across 5.1 innings over seven May outings.