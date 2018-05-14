Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Takes second loss of season Sunday
Nicasio (1-2) failed to record an out in a loss to the Tigers on Sunday, allowing an earned run on three hits.
Asked to preserve a 4-4 tie entering the ninth, Nicasio ran into trouble immediately by allowing an infield single to JaCoby Jones and another hit to Niko Goodrum, who was awarded second on fielder's interference. That set up a game-winning single by Jose Iglesias and handed Nicasio his second loss over the last three appearances. It's been a particularly rough month for the 31-year-old thus far, as Nicasio has an 0-2 record and 13.50 ERA across 5.1 innings over seven May outings.
More News
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Implodes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Keeps mowing them down Thursday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Grabs 11th hold in Tuesday's win•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Sharp in Tuesday's appearance•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: First win of season Friday•
-
Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Keeps piling up holds Monday•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...