Nicasio (1-3) failed to record an out in Wednesday's loss to the Astros while allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits.

Nicasio was charged with both his third loss and third blown save of the season as a result of a disastrous seventh inning. Tasked with protecting a newly minted 4-3 lead, the veteran reliever allowed all four runners he faced to reach safely, with the latter two -- Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve -- knocking in runs with an infield single and single, respectively. The clunker snapped an eight-appearance scoreless streak for Nicasio, who'd appeared to be back on track after a rough first half of May.