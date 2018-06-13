Mariners' Juan Nicasio: To throw bullpen this weekend
Nicasio (knee) will toss a bullpen session this weekend in the hopes of returning from the DL next week, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Nicasio played catch Monday after recently receiving a cortisone shot in his right knee. The right-hander didn't experience any issues during the brief session and will further test his knee on the mound at some point this weekend. Look for an update on his status early next week.
