Mariners' Juan Nicasio: Transferred to 60-day DL
Nicasio (knee) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday.
Nicasio is scheduled to undergo season-ending knee surgery in the coming days. This move frees up a spot on the team's 40-man roster for Dan Altavilla, who was activated from the 60-day DL in a corresponding move.
