Then's contract was purchased by the Mariners on Friday.
Based on reports from the alternate training site and fall instructs, Then had a breakout year in 2020. He was sitting in the 95-99 mph range with his fastball while showcasing a quality slider, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports. Then will still be developed as a starter for now, but with minimal upper-level experience and a spot on the 40-man roster, he may eventually debut as a reliever if the team's internal depth gets tested. His fastball could eventually touch triple digits in a bullpen role.