Rodriguez went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Rodriguez continues to lead the majors in stolen bases -- he's now 16-for-19 on the basepaths. He's racked up six steals in seven attempts in his last 17 contests. The rookie outfielder has batted .294 in that span, raising his season slash line to .269/.324/.416 in 213 plate appearances. The 21-year-old has added six home runs, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple while cementing his place in the heart of the order. He moved back to hitting cleanup Saturday after a week as the No. 3 hitter, but it's unclear if that change will stick.