Rodriguez appeared to injure himself during a baserunning/situational drill Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He apparently made and awkward dive forward and may have injured his wrist, but the specifics aren't clear yet. Rodriguez walked gingerly back to the dugout with a trainer. The 19-year-old phenom was not expected play in the majors this season.
