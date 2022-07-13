Rodriguez (suspension) is starting in center field and leading off for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Rodriguez served a one-game suspension during the first game of Wednesday's twin bill, but he'll be back in action for the second matchup. Over his last five games, the 21-year-old has hit .250 with a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
