Rodriguez (wrist) is back to participating in baseball activities at the Mariners' alternate training site in Tacoma, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The elite prospect continues to recover at a steady clip, as Drayer adds that general manager Jerry Dipoto estimates Rodriguez could be back in intrasquad games within the next week as well. Rodriguez already shifted to a soft cast earlier in August, and it appears he'll have a chance to get plenty of work in during September ahead of the offseason.