Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and six RBI for Low-A West Virginia in its 10-9 loss to Delmarva on Wednesday.

In just 66 games in the South Atlantic League, Rodriguez has already tallied 31 extra-base hits. If he logged enough plate appearances to qualify, Rodriguez's .857 OPS would rank fifth on the circuit. That achievement is made even more impressive by the fact that he's more than four months away from his 19th birthday.