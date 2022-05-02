Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
The 21-year-old got on the board with his long ball off Sandy Alcantara in the sixth inning. He's caught some tough breaks early in his big-league career, with a lot of borderline pitches being called against him (to go along with some blatant misses by the umpires). Regardless he's now up to a .234 average after collecting multiple hits in four of his last nine games, and Rodriguez leads all of MLB with nine stolen bases.