Rodriguez (finger) was named the 2022 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year on Monday.
This announcement comes as no surprise to anyone who watched Rodriguez dominate throughout the 2022 season. He finished with 29 first-place votes and one second-place vote, as Adley Rutschman was the only other rookie to receive a first-place vote. Rodriguez slashed .284/.345/.509 with 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 25 stolen bases (in 32 chances) and 84 runs scored in 132 contests. During a call with media Monday, Rodriguez noted that his finger is feeling better and he began workouts three days ago, per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM.
