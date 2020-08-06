Mariners general manager Jerry DiPoto said that Rodriguez (wrist) will have his cast removed Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez has been limited to one-handed swings since suffering a hairline fracture in his left wrist in mid-July, but he should be able to take full hacks at the plate shortly after the cast is removed. The Mariners estimated that Rodriguez was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to the injury, so he likely won't be ready to play in simulated games at the team's alternate training site in Tacoma until the second half of August.