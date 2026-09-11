Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom dominated Texas over the first six innings of Thursday's matchup, but Seattle pounced in the seventh following deGrom's departure. Rodriguez came up with the big hit in that frame, belting a three-run shot to left-center field to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead. The long ball snapped a 14-game homerless stretch for Rodriguez, and he had been ice cold during that span, slashing just .153/.180/.203 with a 27.9 percent strikeout rate. He did steal four bases during that stretch, however, and with 21 homers and 20 thefts on the campaign, Rodriguez is one of seven big-leaguers to reach the 20/20 mark to this point in the season.