Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters after the game that Rodriguez (back) is considered day-to-day after leaving Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Servais said that he doesn't believe that the injury is serious, and he believes Rodriguez picked up the injury while stealing his sixth base of the season. There's a very good chance he sits out Sunday's finale against Toronto, but he could be back at the top of the lineup beginning Tuesday for a three game series against the Athletics.