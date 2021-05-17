Rodriguez went 3-for-6 with a home run, two additional runs and three RBI for High-A Everett in the affiliate's 20-3 win over Tri-City on Sunday.

After finishing the 2019 season at the High-A Modesto, Rodriguez has returned to the same level of competition to begin 2021, albeit with a different affiliate. The 20-year-old has quickly proven himself worthy of a tougher test, as he's torched High-A pitching to the tune of a .353/.441/.784 slash line, five home runs and three steals over his first 12 games. Once Jarred Kelenic likely graduates from prospect status within the next month, Rodriguez will become the unquestioned No. 1 prospect in the organization.