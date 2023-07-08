Rodriguez went 2-for-6 with a two-run single, a double and a run in a win over the Astros on Friday.

Rodriguez's fourth-inning single plated Mike Ford and Kolten Wong to snap a 1-1 tie, giving him his ninth and 10th RBI in the last 14 games. The talented outfielder is heading into the All-Star break with plenty of momentum, as he owns a .317 average, .796 OPS and seven multi-hit efforts across the 68 plate appearances he's logged over that span.