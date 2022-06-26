Rodriguez struck out in his lone plate appearance of Sunday's game against the Angels before he was ejected from the contest for his involvement in a benches-clearing brawl in the second inning, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rodriguez was at the plate when the home plate umpire issued a warning to both teams in the first inning, when Angels starter Andrew Wantz threw his first pitch behind the star rookie after inducing a leadoff lineout from J.P. Crawford. Wantz then proceeded to hit Jesse Winker in the hip in the second inning, which incited a brawl that caused an 18-minute delay. Rodriguez was one of eight players or managers who was ejected after the ensuing fracas, which MLB will review before announcing suspensions. If Rodriguez is determined to have thrown any punches in the brawl, he could be subject to some discipline from the league.