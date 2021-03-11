Rodriguez is hitting .286 (4-for-14) with a double, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run across his first eight Cactus League games.

Six of the prize prospect's 10 outs have also come on strikeouts, a reminder he's still in need of some seasoning after not yet having played above the High-A level and missing out on a year of development in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season and a wrist injury. Rodriguez is getting consistent opportunities against big-league arms thus far, however, and depending on his body of work the rest of spring, he'll very likely open the new season at either Double-A Arkansas or Triple-A Tacoma.