Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Feeling under the weather
Rodriguez left Mariners' camp Monday afternoon because he was feeling under the weather, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
The 19-year-old blue-chip prospect was likely set to play his 10th Cactus League game Monday against the Brewers had he not been feeling sick. Rodriguez has scuffled against big-league arms thus far this spring, hitting .154 (2-for-13) across nine exhibitions. Given he counts the 17 games he logged at High-A Modesto last season as his most advanced stint in the minors, the outfielder is likely to start 2020 with the Nuts.
