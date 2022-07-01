Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored Thursday in an 8-6 win over Oakland.

Rodriguez went deep in the third inning for his second homer in as many games. The 21-year-old now has 13 long balls on the campaign, tied with Jack Suwinski for the top mark among MLB rookies. Rodriguez has added a .272/.333/.466 slash line, 43 runs, 39 RBI and 19 stolen bases as he looks to run away with the AL Rookie of the Year award.