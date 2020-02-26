Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Gets first start of spring
Rodriguez (back) will start in right field and bat seventh Wednesday in the Mariners' Cactus League game against the Reds, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Seattle's top prospect appeared off the bench in two of the team's first three Cactus League games, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts between the contests. He'll now draw his first start of the spring, an indication that the Mariners are comfortable with where he stands on the health front after he was shut down during the final week of the Arizona Fall League due to a lower-back strain. Rodriguez will likely open the season at Double-A Arkansas or High-A Modesto, and he could have a chance at making his MLB debut later in 2020 if he proves he can handle upper-level competition in the minors.
