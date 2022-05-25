Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

The star rookie unloaded his second round tripper at T-Mobile Park in as many days, a 355-foot shot to left that plated Jesse Winker to erase a 4-3 deficit in the fifth inning. Rodriguez has three of his five round-trippers on the season in the last six games, a stretch during which he's hitting .346 (9-for-26).