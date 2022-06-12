Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run in a win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Rodriguez's 406-foot shot to left center eliminated a 3-2 deficit in the second inning. The breakout rookie has left the yard twice in the last five games and now has a trio of two-hit efforts in the last six contests overall.
