Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a win over the Padres on Monday.

Rodriguez's 429-foot shot to left field with Dylan Moore aboard in the fourth inning doubled the Mariners' lead to 4-0 at the time. The red-hot rookie is in the midst of a long-ball barrage, having left the yard in four of the last six games. Rodriguez has hit safely in 10 straight starts, and he's furnished a .300/.356/.850 slash line with nine extra-base hits (two doubles, a triple, six home runs) and 10 RBI across his last 11 contests overall.