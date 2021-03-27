Rodriguez was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.
Rodriguez appeared in 17 Cactus League games this spring and slashed .333/.444/.600 with two home runs, four RBI and three stolen bases. However, he'll now join the team's minor-league camp with just under a week remaining until the regular season, and he should report to Double-A Arkansas or Triple-A Tacoma to begin the year.
