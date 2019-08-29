Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Heading to Arizona Fall League
Rodriguez, who went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and two runs in High-A Modesto's win over Stockton on Wednesday, has received an invitation to play for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez's eye-popping stat line Wednesday perfectly encapsulates why the 18-year-old phenom is heading to the invite-only league, which begins play Sept. 18. Rodriguez has made an absolute mockery of High-A pitching over his first 12 games with the Nuts, going 27-for-46 (.587) with five doubles, three triples, one home run, 15 RBI, three walks and nine runs (50 total plate appearances).
