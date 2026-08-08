Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Homer, steal in loss

Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rays.

Rodriguez has gone 10-for-25 (.400) with two homers and two steals during his seven-game hitting streak. His blast Friday prevented the Mariners from getting shut out, but it came with two outs in the ninth inning. The outfielder is hitting .260 with a .752 OPS, 18 homers, 15 steals, 51 RBI, 54 runs scored and 16 doubles across 106 contests and is trending up in August, though the Mariners' meager offense could still make it tough for him to accumulate ample RBI.