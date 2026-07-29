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Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Homer, steal in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a second run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Dodgers.

This was Rodriguez's first multi-hit effort since he returned from a stint on the injured list due to a concussion. He has gone 9-for-37 (.243) over 10 contests since his return. The star outfielder is now batting .257 with a .742 OPS, 16 homers, 46 RBI, 51 runs scored, 13 steals and 16 doubles over 97 contests. Rodriguez is on pace for a career-low in steals this year, though he could still reach 20 if he picks his spots well on the basepaths for the remainder of the campaign.

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