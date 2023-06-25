Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a solo homer and a steal in Saturday's loss to the Orioles.
Rodriguez jumped on a hanging curveball from Dean Kremer to lead off the sixth inning and launched it over the wall in left field, tying the game at 3-3. He also singled twice and stole a base, but was left stranded on each occasion as the Mariners fell on the road in Baltimore. The long ball was Rodriguez' third this month and he's now hit safely in three straight. Furthermore, the center fielder has racked up five stolen bases over his last seven games.
