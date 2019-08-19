Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Hurting after HBP
Rodriguez exited early Saturday in High-A Modesto's 4-3 loss to Lancaster after he was struck by a pitch in the left forearm, Katie Woo of MiLB.com reports.
Rodriguez was hit in his second plate appearance of the game and was initially able to shake off the injury before being replaced two innings later. The 18-year-old, who went 4-for-5 in his High-A debut the previous day, is out of the lineup for Sunday's game, but the severity of his injury hasn't been clarified. Rodriguez previously missed two months earlier this season with a hairline fracture in his left hand.
