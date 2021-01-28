Rodriguez (quadriceps) was invited to the Mariners' major-league camp Thursday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Rodriguez probably won't be competing for an Opening Day roster spot given that he's yet to reach Double-A and has played just 17 games at the High-A level, but he's a huge talent and could potentially make his big-league debut sometime this summer despite his inexperience. He went through a difficult 2020 season, fracturing his wrist in July and then suffering a quadriceps injury in the Dominican Winter League, but there's been no indication either issue will significantly affect him this season.
