Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox.
The rookie swiped his major-league leading 12th bag of the season as part of his fourth multi-hit performance in the last seven games. Rodriguez is slashing a blistering .342/.375/.513 through 20 games in May, and the 21-year-old is more than living up to the hype he carried into 2022.
