Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in an extra-inning loss to the Angels on Friday.

Rodriguez's July tear continued in notable fashion Friday, with the red-hot outfielder getting the scoring started via a 378-foot shot to center in the first inning with Mitch Garver aboard. Rodriguez now has 10 hits in his last four games alone, and after a 14-game homer drought between June 16 and July 3, he's left the yard on three occasions in the last eight contests.