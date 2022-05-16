Rodriguez went 4-for-4 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Mets.

Rodriguez struggled over the first two games in the series against the Mets, going 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts. However, the 21-year-old bounced back Sunday with a career-high four hits, including his second major-league home run. Rodriguez has hit the ball relatively well since the start of May, as he's slashed .346/.393/.519 with two homers, seven RBI, five runs and a stolen base over 14 games.