Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and two stolen bases in a 6-2 victory over Texas on Tuesday.
The highly touted Rodriguez contributed to the win by singling in the seventh inning, stealing second to avoid what would have been a double play and scoring on an Abraham Toro home run. He later added a walk and second steal in the eighth to bring his season total to four-- one off the MLB lead. While the 21-year-old's bat has been cold, his wheels have been on full display as Rodriguez totaled 21 swipes in 74 minor league games last season.
