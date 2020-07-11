Rodriguez was officially cleared to join summer camp Thursday and participated in his first workout Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez becomes the second-youngest player in the Mariners' summer camp, behind only 18-year-old Noelvi Marte. The team did not elaborate on the reason why Rodriguez wasn't previously in attendance, but he played catch with fellow elite prospect Jarred Kelenic in the outfield Friday and is expected to participate in morning workouts over the weekend before potentially joining intrasquad games early next week. "We'll get him up to speed," Mariners manager Scott Servais said Friday morning. "We're excited to have him on the field. We're looking forward to that. Everybody knows the energy he brings, and he and Noelvi Marte are the best of friends, so they'll both have big smiles on their faces as they go through the workouts and get going in the games here, that's for sure."