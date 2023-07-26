Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.
Rodriguez looks to be getting over a sluggish start to the second half of the season, having logged a hit in four consecutive games and swatting three homers in that stretch after going 21 games without a long ball. Through 20 games in July, Rodriguez is batting .277 with 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and five steals.
More News
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes first base of second half•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Connects for 14th homer•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Quiet out of post-ASB gate•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Swipes two more bags Sunday•
-
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Drives in two Friday•