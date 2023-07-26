Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over Minnesota.

Rodriguez looks to be getting over a sluggish start to the second half of the season, having logged a hit in four consecutive games and swatting three homers in that stretch after going 21 games without a long ball. Through 20 games in July, Rodriguez is batting .277 with 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and five steals.