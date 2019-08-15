The Mariners promoted Rodriguez from Low-A West Virginia to High-A Modesto on Thursday.

Rodriguez has feasted on South Atlantic League pitching all season, but he may have earned the promotion on the strength of a massive start through the first half of August. Over 13 games on the month, Rodriguez went 21-for-54 (.389 average) with eight extra-base hits and a 4:10 BB:K. The 18-year-old is the top prospect in the Mariners' system and one of the top overall prospects in the lower rungs of the minors.

