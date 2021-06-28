The Mariners promoted Rodriguez from High-A Everett to Double-A Arkansas on Monday.
Given that Rodriguez concluded the 2019 campaign at the High-A level, his assignment to Everett to begin 2021 appeared to be a conservative one, but that didn't cause the 20-year-outfielder to get complacent against overmatched competition. Over his 134 plate appearances at Everett, Rodriguez slashed an impressive .325/.410/.581 with 16 extra-base hits and five stolen bases while striking out at an acceptable 21.6 percent clip. The Double-A level could prove similarly unchallenging for Rodriguez, but he'll most likely remain with the affiliate for the balance of the season as the Mariners look to delay starting his MLB service clock. Assuming Rays standout rookie Wander Franco exhausts his eligibility later this summer, Rodriguez could enter 2022 as baseball's No. 1 prospect if he continues to impress during his time in Arkansas.
