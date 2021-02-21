Rodriguez (quadriceps) won't be debuting this season, team president Kevin Mather said in a talk with the Bellevue Breakfast Rotary Club in early February which was posted to the club's official YouTube channel.

Rodriguez has only played 17-games at the High-A level and was denied the chance to keep advancing through the Mariners' system after the minor leagues were canceled last year, but he's a very talented young player who could potentially help the Mariners as soon as this summer. While the team could theoretically change its tune if they're in the thick of a playoff race, Mather's speech contained quite a few references to the sort of service-time manipulation that organizations typically keep quiet about, so a debut a few weeks into the 2022 season seems like the most likely outcome.