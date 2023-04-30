Rodriguez (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez worked out prior to the game and hit in the cage, but the Mariners will give the 22-year-old outfielder a day to recover after leaving Saturday's game with tightness in his back. The Mariners will take every necessary precaution with Rodriguez, but there's a good chance he's back in the lineup beginning Tuesday when Seattle travels to Oakland.