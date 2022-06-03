Rodriguez went 2-for-5 with one double, one run scored and one steal in Thursday's victory over the Orioles.
Rodriguez notched his 13th multi-hit game of the season and his third double over the last five games. The rookie is slashing .272/.322/.746 with six homers, 24 RBI and an MLB-high 15 steals.
