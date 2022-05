Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Rays on Friday.

Rodriguez continues to figure out big-league pitching after a dismal start to the season, as he's now hitting .323 (10-for-31) over his last nine games. The talented rookie still sports a 26.5 percent strikeout rate during that span, but that's a significant improvement over the bloated 38.6 percent figure he generated in his first 17 contests.