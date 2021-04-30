Rodriguez will open the year at High-A Everett.
This is a surprising assignment for a player who doesn't seem too far from being big-league ready, but Everett is close to Seattle, while Seattle's Double-A affiliate is in Arkansas. While Rodriguez will likely have no trouble against High-A pitching, he has two levels separating him from the majors, so it is unlikely he gets the call anytime soon.
