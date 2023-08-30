Rodriguez (foot) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Just as manager Scott Servais suggested earlier in the day would be the case, Rodriguez will hit the bench for the series finale while he manages a nerve issue in his left foot. Per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Rodriguez said he plans to get his foot further examined, though the star outfielder described those upcoming tests as precautionary. The Mariners are off Thursday, so Rodriguez could have a good chance at returning to the lineup Friday versus the Mets if his foot shows some improvement.