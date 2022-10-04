Rodriguez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Rodriguez went 3-for-4 in his return from the injured list Monday, and with a doubleheader on the slate, he will start the matinee on the bench. Jarred Kelenic will start in center field and hit sixth.
